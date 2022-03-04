Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements have arrived, and you thankfully won’t need to go into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters for your gaming PC in order to run it. Next month’s release date may be approaching at the speed of a Naboo N-1 starfighter, but there’s still plenty of time to transform your scruffy nerf herder of a system into something closer to a Jedi if needs be.

While Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is undoubtedly the most ambitious Lego game that developer Traveller’s Tales has made so far, you don’t need the best graphics card to get it up and running. In fact, anything as powerful as the decade old AMD Radeon HD 7850 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti are good enough to set you on your blocky journey across the galaxy far, far away.

You won’t need much in the way of available storage on your gaming SSD either, with the game needing a paltry 40GB to fit in all of its contents. Frankly, most rigs should be able to run Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga without much trouble, so you needn’t worry about your PC doing its best R2-D2 impression while playing it.

Here are the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-2400 AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5-6600 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU AMD Radeon HD 7850

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti AMD Radeon R9 290

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 VRAM 2GB 3GB Storage 40GB 40GB

