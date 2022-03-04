Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements

Most gaming PCs should be up to the task of running this blocky adventure in a galaxy far, far away

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements have arrived, and you thankfully won’t need to go into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters for your gaming PC in order to run it. Next month’s release date may be approaching at the speed of a Naboo N-1 starfighter, but there’s still plenty of time to transform your scruffy nerf herder of a system into something closer to a Jedi if needs be.

While Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is undoubtedly the most ambitious Lego game that developer Traveller’s Tales has made so far, you don’t need the best graphics card to get it up and running. In fact, anything as powerful as the decade old AMD Radeon HD 7850 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti are good enough to set you on your blocky journey across the galaxy far, far away.

You won’t need much in the way of available storage on your gaming SSD either, with the game needing a paltry 40GB to fit in all of its contents. Frankly, most rigs should be able to run Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga without much trouble, so you needn’t worry about your PC doing its best R2-D2 impression while playing it.

Here are the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Intel Core i5-2400		 AMD Ryzen 3 3100
Intel Core i5-6600
RAM 8GB 8GB
GPU AMD Radeon HD 7850
Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti		 AMD Radeon R9 290
Nvidia GeForce GTX 780
VRAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 40GB 40GB

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Humble $59.99 Pre-order Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.
Take the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Hardware Writer

Updated:

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements","type":"hardware","category":"gaming-hardware"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"","title":"Gaming hardware","genres":[]}}}}
Read More
Best SSD for gaming
How to build a gaming PC
Best gaming CPU