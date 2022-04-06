Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga mumble mode: how to enable

Trying to enable mumble mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? The latest entry in the Lego Star Wars series introduces a number of changes to drastically shake up the tried and tested formula. One of the biggest changes across all nine Star Wars entries is the inclusion of original voice acting, removing the classic mumble voices that were a staple of the Lego Star Wars games since 2005.

It might be unusual to go back to Tatooine for the first time in years hearing human voices instead of weird mumble noises. Luckily, there’s a fix for this: you can activate mumble mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It’s as simple as going into the menus and pressing a button, but it can be easy to miss due to the sheer number of options available.

This change is reversible, and we can’t imagine you want to miss out on the voice acting by Billy D Williams as Lando Calrissian, or Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, among other Star Wars legends. Here’s what you need to enable mumble mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to activate LEGO STAR WARS SKYWALKER SAGA Mumble mode

Mumble mode is available in the settings right from the beginning of the game. To activate it, open the Holoprojector menu and head to the Extras tab. Scroll down past all of the locked options until you find mumble mode. The description says: “Replaces all voices with mumbles for the classic Lego Star Wars experience!”. Tick the box to activate the mumble effect. Remember, you can easily switch between the mumble noises and voice acting by returning to this setting.

