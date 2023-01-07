Lenovo unveils AI gaming laptop range with frame rate smarts

Artificial intelligence is becoming a part of our daily lives, and Lenevo is set to use AI gaming laptop chips in its upcoming portable gaming PC range. The tech will aim to intelligently fine-tune performance using machine learning, carefully monitoring real-time benchmarks to manage GPU and CPU efficiency.

There’s a lot going on inside the best gaming laptop of today, as managing efficiency and performance is a technical balancing act. While harnessing the power of a next-gen Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile GPU will give your portable powerhouse an edge in the latest games, every scenario is unique in terms of demands, and there’s only so much power to go around when you’re gaming on the go.

Unveiled at CES, the new gaming laptop feature aims to

“optimally tune system performance” on the fly using machine learning and the firm’s Lenovo AI Engine+. In a way, the AI chip serves as a digital resource manager of sorts, keeping its eye on thermals while switching things up to maintain consistent performance.

The new AI chip should enable upcoming next-gen gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i to take advantage of their 230W TGP, and the feat may help blur the lines between portable and desktop gaming. Some of the best PC games out there rely on CPU resources more than others, and If a specific scenario has minimal requirements, machine learning could technically shift power to a machine’s graphics card without risk.

According to Lenovo, the above will offer “up to 15% higher TDP,” something that’ll benefit power-hungry components within its new range. Speaking of which, the tech giant is planning to unleash a new armada of gaming laptops onto the scene in 2023, armed with Nvidia RTX 4000 mobile GPUs and the latest Intel and AMD CPUs.

Innards aside, Lenovo’s collection of power powerhouses also come equipped with pressure-sensitive Peratech keyboards. Laptops can’t usually trade blows with the best gaming keyboard options for desktop use, but we reckon this analogue solution is a game changer.

Lenovo’s Legion laptop lineup is expected to release from March 2023 onwards, and brand new gaming monitors and prebuilt systems will land from April onwards. We’re eager to take the PC maker’s AI chip for a spin, so watch this space for more machine learning shenanigans later this year.