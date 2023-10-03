Lenovo Legion Go pre-orders now available, starting at $699.99

Lenovo officially announced its entry into the world of gaming handhelds only a few months ago, and already its Legion Go is shaping up to be a competitor worthy of going toe-to-toe with some of the most popular devices available today. And now, finally, the Lenovo Legion Go, is available for pre-orders, so it won’t be long until we can see if the PC gaming handheld is truly worth the hype.

The Lenovo Legion Go joins the ranks of the Steam Deck, and the ASUS ROG Ally as the latest way to play your favorite PC games on the go. The gaming handheld features an 8.8-inch QHD ‘PureSight’ gaming display, running at a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, which makes it one of the biggest screens amongst the PC gaming handhelds of today.

While your games will shine on the screen, they’ll also be powered by the Legion Go’s AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, and an integrated AMD Radeon GPU. The same graphics card and processor can be found within the first variant of the ASUS ROG Ally, which has already proven itself to be powerful enough to run some of this year’s AAA games with ease.

Similarly to its Valve-designed rival, the Lenovo Legion Go is equipped with 16GB of LPDDRX RAM, but, instead of being a Linux-powered device, this latest handheld runs Windows 11 natively. Its design also takes inspiration from the Nintendo Switch, sporting two ‘TrueStrike’ detachable controllers to allow for more gameplay variations. While the TrueStrike controllers are a focal point of its design, the Legion Go is also equipped with a built-in touchpad, a tilt mouse wheel, 10 mappable buttons, and a micro-SD card slot, which supports up to 2TB of additional storage space.

The Lenovo Legion Go is available in two variants, a 512GB model and a 1TB model, priced at $699.99 and $749.99 respectively. Both versions are available directly from the Lenovo storefront, or you can pre-order them from Best Buy, but you will be limited to five per household. The Lenovo Legion Go will start to ship from October 31, 2o23, giving plenty of time before the holiday season to grab the latest in PC gaming handhelds.

Check out our Lenovo Legion Go hands-on preview if you want to learn more about the latest PC gaming handheld. If you aren’t convinced the Lenovo Legion Go is for you, our best handheld gaming PC guide is full of alternative devices that are primed and ready to play your favorite PC games on the go.