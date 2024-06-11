What if an extraction shooter threw in a vicious alien and had it creep around in the shadows while rival players face-off against each other an AI opponents? That’s the question Level Zero: Extraction dares to ask, one that Escape from Tarkov and Gray Zone Warfare could never. At the time of writing, the demo for Level Zero has over 3,300 players, and it seems to only be getting more popular.

Level Zero: Extraction is an upcoming tactical FPS game in a similar vein to Escape from Tarkov and Gray Zone Warfare. The game pits rival teams of players against each other on alien worlds, each tasked with collecting valuable loot before their opponents, or a deadly alien weak only to light, kills them. If it sounds like a wild time, that’s because it is, and players seem to be loving it.

The demo launched just two days ago, Sunday June 9, and since then it’s steadily gained more and more players. The multiplayer extraction horror game puts you in the shoes of a private military company mercenary who fights with up to two teammates. You can customize your guns and even use axes, swords, and sledgehammers when you get closer to your enemies.

Once you’ve found loot and extracted, your reputation will go up, allowing you to unlock more gear to use in future matches. You can also create neural implants with “random effects that will enhance and modify your mercenary.” Even in death you can help, becoming a surveillance drone who can relay information to your team.

As for the alien, there are actually two who work in tandem to make the lives of the human players miserable. You gain DNA powers each match, and then once you’ve leveled up enough you can reset the progress to empower your merc.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can download the Level Zero: Extraction demo now, just head over to the Steam page right here.

Once you’ve had a go, why not try some other horror games? Or, you could try some of the other best Steam Next Fest demos available right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.