Our favourite LG gaming monitor is $110 off on Amazon

Given the amount of options available on the market, it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to the best gaming monitors. Thankfully, one of our favourite models, the LG-27GL83A-B, is available for cheap right now on Amazon. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this a time-limited offer!

With a $110 (29%) discount, the LG-27GL83A-B comes down from its $379.99 premium price point to a much more manageable $269.99. Folks in the UK can get in on the savings too, bagging the monitor for £299.99 (32%) instead of its £439.99 full price.

While the LG-27GL83A-B may seem like a fairly standard display on the surface, it packs a Nano IPS panel. This technology gives the monitor a wider colour gamut compared to standard IPS displays, which helps colour pop more and create a more impactful image when playing the best PC games. It doesn’t skimp on other important gaming specs though, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and G-Sync compatibility.

Here’s when you can buy the LG-27GL83A-B:

