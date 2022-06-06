Get this 32 inch LG HDR gaming monitor with a $100 discount

If you’re on the hunt for the best gaming monitor for your gaming PC setup, you’ll no doubt have noticed LG displays taking up spots on many a shortlist thanks to their top tier specs. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend as much as you might think in order to bag one of these screens for yourself, thanks to a triple-digit-discount from Best Buy on the LG-32GP83B.

As part of the company’s ‘UltraGear’ lineup, the LG-32GP83B packs all the features you could want from a gaming monitor, including a crisp 1440p resolution and superfast 165Hz refresh rate. Better still, its 32-inch Nano IPS panel not only produces wonderfully vivid colours, but also boasts a 1ms grey-to-grey response time for a great looking and ultra responsive gaming experience.

If that’s not enough, the LG-32GP83B is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, so you never have to endure the input lag of VSync or bear witness to the eyesore that is a torn frame. Still want more? Well, you’ll be pleased to know it supports HDR10 too.

In terms of connectivity, you’ll find a DisplayPort 1.4 and two (count ’em) HDMI 2.0 ports on the back of the chassis, so there’s plenty of room for other devices in addition to your rig. Buy Now

The $100 discount offered by Best Buy brings the LG-32GP83B down from its regular $500 asking price to just $400 (-20%). However, this saving is only available for a limited time, so make sure you don’t miss out on a chance to pick up this gaming monitor!