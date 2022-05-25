The first LG OLED gaming monitor is coming later this year

We’ve been waiting for the first LG OLED gaming monitor for some time now, hoping to see the same self-emissive screens that power the manufacturer’s best TVs on the market make their way to the gaming PC space. Thankfully, it seems like the company is finally ready to bring its WRGB panels to its Ultragear displays.

In a press release issued earlier today, new details on the first LG OLED gaming monitor, the 48GQ900, were revealed by the company. It boasts a 48-inch 4K 138Hz (OC) panel that supports HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. If that’s not enough for you, perhaps its 0.1ms grey-to-grey response time will serve as a lovely cherry on top, in addition to low input lag.

The main difference between the 48GQ900 and its smart TV counterparts can be found in its I/O, which features DisplayPort connectivity in addition to three HDMI 2.1 ports. While the latter will be more than enough to run the monitor at 4K/120Hz providing you have one of the best graphics cards, you’ll want to opt for the former to make use of the panel’s 138Hz capabilities.

There’s no word on how much the 48GQ900 will cost, but LG has confirmed that it will be available starting this month in Japan, with launches in North America, Europe, and Asia to come in the future.

The 48Q900 may rank among the best gaming monitors when it finally launches. Until then, for those looking for a more immediate dose of OLED technology, check out our Alienware AW3423DW review, the world’s first QD-OLED gaming display.