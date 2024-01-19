Save $150 on this 240Hz QHD LG gaming monitor

LG has an enviable reputation for making some of the fastest-responding IPS gaming monitors you can buy, and right now you can save big on one of its most covetable displays. This LG gaming monitor deal gets you $150 off the usual price of the 27GR83Q-B, a 240Hz display with a 27-inch screen and a QHD resolution.

With the likes of the LG 27GP850, we’ve long been impressed by gaming monitors from LG, and its 34GP83A-B currently occupies a spot on our best gaming monitor list. As a result, the credentials of the 27GR83Q-B are thoroughly compelling.

Specifically, the combination of a QHD resolution – that’s 2,560 x 1,440 pixels – along with a 27-inch screen size has long been an ideal balance. It’s sharp enough at normal desktop viewing distances for most text and other onscreen items not to look blocky, but not so densely packed with pixels that they’re just wasted detail. That combo with a 144Hz+ refresh rate has long been a staple option for a mid-range gaming PC screen.

With this display you also get the impressive viewing angles and general image quality of IPS LCD screens – and particularly LG’s fast-responding ones, as well as the speediness of stepping up to a 240Hz refresh rate. All that, and with it normally costing around $500, today’s price of $350 is a legit bargain. Buyers in the UK can also grab this display at its lowest price since the Black Friday period too.

