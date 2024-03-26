This 27-inch LG gaming monitor is back at its lowest ever price

Screen specifications once reserved for buyers with deep pockets are now fertile ground for gaming monitor deals, with the LG Ultragrear 27GR83Q serving as a prime example. You can now dibs this display complete with a welcome discount, safe in the knowledge it’s never been cheaper.

No stranger to our best gaming monitor list, LG is rightly respected for its pleasing panels both IPS and OLED, with the 27GR83Q packing the former. Looking deeper into the display’s features and specifications, it’s all too clear that this is a splendid screen.

Right now, the 27GR83Q is $349.99 as part of a limited time deal on Amazon, down from its usual list price of $499.99. To make that $150 (30%) saving all the sweeter, this monitor has never been cheaper according to CamelCamelCamel.

You’re getting a whole lot of monitor for the price with this 27GR83Q deal, starting with a 27-inch IPS panel with a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 and refresh rate of 240Hz. Naturally, you’ll need a relatively powerful graphics card to make the most out of its specs, which you’ll net regardless of which port you opt for, be it HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4.

With the 27GR83Q typically covering 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, panel variances aside, games should look just as great as they feel to play given the monitor’s 1ms response time. Add G-Sync compatibility into the mix, which will help keep tearing at bay, and you’re in for a smooth gaming experience.

The only note of caution we’d give towards the 27GR83Q is its DisplyHDR400™ certification. With no local dimming zones, the HDR experience on this monitor will be subpar at best. Stick to SDR to see this screen in its best light.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new monitor arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra right now.