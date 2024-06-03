The latest Humble Bundle celebrates Pride Month with a selection of fantastic LGBTQ+ games that are available at only a fraction of their usual price. The most appealing of the bunch is probably Wylde Flowers, a cozy, witchy, queer, farming game. But they’re all well worth a look and cost only $18 in total, or $2.25 each.

As well as celebrating Pride Month itself, the Stories of Pride Humble Bundle foregrounds various games and game-makers that have pioneered and prioritized LGBTQ+ representation. Some of the best indie games of the last five years are available at a serious discount, including Wylde Flowers, a farming sim that boasts a huge 96% positive rating on Steam based on user reviews.

You can also get Lakeburg Legacies, which feels like a cozier version of Crusader Kings 3, and Arcadia Fallen, a severely overlooked visual novel with inspirations from anime and Persona.

Here’s a complete list of every game included in the Stories of Pride Humble Bundle:

Wylde Flowers

Lakeburg Legacies

Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Arcadia Fallen

No Longer Home

The World Next Door

Heaven Will Be Mine

In total, the Stories of Pride Humble Bundle gives you $155 / £121.93 of fantastic games for just $18 / £14.11. This bundle is only available until Friday, June 21, 2024. Like all Humble Bundles, this one also contributes some good to the world – specifically, raising funds for the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity.

For more queer gaming experiences, read our list of the best LGBTQ+ games. For more general recommendations, our list of the best free PC games features the top games to play without spending a penny.

Follow us on Google News so that you never miss stories like this. While you’re at it, download the PCGN Deal Finder so that you don’t need to worry about missing out on exciting deals and bargains.