Is Lies of P on Game Pass? If you enjoyed the grim gothic darkness of Bloodborne, or are just a fan of souls-likes in general, you’re undoubtedly excited for the release of Lies of P. You play as Gepetto’s puppet in a dark fantasy action game based on the tale of Pinocchio – it looks grim and beautiful, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it, but will it be on Game Pass?

Lies of P is shaping up to be one of the most interesting releases this year, with the action-adventure game not just being an homage to Bloodborne, but Sekiro too. The Lies of P release date is later this year, and we’ve got the answer to whether it will be on Game Pass or not. Helpful if you’re wondering whether to preorder or keep your subscription running.

Will Lies of P be on Game Pass?

Lies of P will be released on Microsoft Game Pass on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. This is a day one release for anyone that has an active subscription to the service.

Alternatively, you can pre-purchase Lies of P from its Steam page, if a monthly Game Pass subscription isn’t really your thing. The Steam page is also where you can download and try the Lies of P demo, which dropped during Summer Games Fest. The demo contains the first two chapters of the game, which should be enough of a taste to tide you over.

Now you know that Lies of P will be on Game Pass, you can relax, and wait for the mechanical horrors to come to you this September. If you’re looking for something fun to play in the meantime, we have a list of the best PC games, which has something for everyone, and also the best open-world games, if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck.