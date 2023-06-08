Bloodborne inspired Lies of P has a release date, and a new demo

Inspired by the gothic world of From Software’s iconic soulslike, Bloodborne, Lies of P is a magnificently macabre twist on the original Pinocchio story. We finally have a release date for the RPG game, as well as a fully-fledged Lies of P demo that you can check out right now.

As announced at Summer Games Fest 2023, the Lies of P demo is available right now and will give you access to the first two chapters of the game. You’ll be able to explore the game’s central hub, the Hotel Krat, as well as meet some of the world’s bizarre inhabitants.

That’s not all, though, as the game’s official launch date has also been unveiled. The Lies of P release date is set for Tuesday, September 19 2023, and you can pre-order it now if you’ve been ensnared by this tortured tale of woe.

Pre-ordering the standard edition will net you the Mischievous Puppet’s Set outfit, whereas the deluxe edition comes with Great Venigni’s Set outfit, a mask, and three days early access. Physical deluxe editions come with a SteelBook case, a digital soundtrack, and an artbook. These are priced at $59.99 and $69.99 respectively.

Lies of P project director Jiwon Choi writes, “We hope the experience delivers on our creative approach to the Souls-like genre and interpretation of the Pinocchio lore,” and from the looks of things, that’s exactly what Lies of P does.

While I am absolutely dreadful at soulslikes (Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty I’m looking at you), I am so intrigued by this game. The gothic setting, the familiar story, and the absolutely stunning artwork have lured me in, and now I can’t wait to traverse the hallowed streets of Krat in an attempt to become “a real boy.”

If you, like me, will need some soulslike practice ahead of Lies of P’s release, be sure to check out our list of the best games like Dark Souls, but please note we’re not liable for any broken monitors. If you’re looking for something a little less intense, we also have all of the best fantasy games right here.