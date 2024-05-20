It looks like the life sims drought the gaming industry has been experiencing lately isn’t going to get any better any time soon. With the field being relatively thin on the ground, there hasn’t been much out there for those looking for alternatives to the big names. One of the potential challengers to the throne The Sims inhabits has just been delayed with Life by You being pushed back for a third time. Even worse, there’s no new launch date for fans to mark in their calendars.

It’s been a rough road to launch for Life by You. Originally intended for a September 2023 release, it was first pushed back to March of this year, and then to June. Now, this life game has been delayed again with the news coming just two weeks before going into its early access launch. Publisher Paradox has taken to its own forum to explain why at this late date it feels the game needs more time in the oven.

“After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You’s Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th,” Deputy CEO of Paradox Interactive Mattias Lilja writes. “This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game. However, we believe that additional development time is needed.”

“While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet,” the statement continues. “We will provide more information as soon as possible, until then we want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience.”

It feels like a very drastic step for the Cities Skylines 2, Stellaris, and Crusader Kings publisher to pull a game from launch this close to its intended release date. With no indication of when the game will be launched, it feels like this may potentially be the last we hear from Life by You, at least for the foreseeable future.

As for the life sims genre, there are several competitors to The Sims in the works from some big names but for the moment it seems there’ll be little to trouble EA and Maxis’ child at the top. In the meantime you can read the full statement from Paradox over on its forum.

