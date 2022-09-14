Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden reveal trailer reintroduces Kiryu

A brand new Yakuza spin-off game called Like a Dragon Gaiden has been announced for release next year by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio during today’s Summit live stream, and it will see the return of fan-favourite franchise protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

Called Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the Yakuza series spin-off is set for release sometime in 2023, and will act as a bridge between Yakuza 6, Yakuza 7, and 2024’s Yakuza 8 – which just got a new reveal trailer and name in Like a Dragon 8.

“This classic high-octane RGG action-adventure sheds light on Kiryu’s perspective following the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life leading up to Like A Dragon 8,” reads the official trailer description for the Yakuza spin off.

The new game will aim to bridge the gap between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8 for Kiryu, who will be returning as one of two dual protagonists alongside Ichiban in the game.

It was also revealed during the RGG Summit showcase that Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be bigger than the Lost Judgment – The Kaito Files DLC but around half the size of a regular Yakuza game.

You’ll still be able to go into the game’s main town and complete side quests though, it’s just that the game will be shorter and aim to bridge the gap to Like a Dragon 8 for new and old players alike. On that note, it was also said that Like A Dragon Gaiden will help new players get to know Kiryu, before his dual protagonist role in the next mainline Yakuza game.

Players may also get an answer to why Kiryu’s hair is completely different in Like a Dragon 8, which was also shown off during the RGG summit. It was also noted that Kiryu will represent the past of the series, while Ichiban will represent the future.

There’s no firm release date for the spin-off yet, but it will be releasing some time in 2023. If you want to play some games similar to Yakuza while you wait, we have a list of the best RPG games and best open-world games as well.