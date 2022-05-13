Grab this Logitech gaming mouse for under $15 on Amazon

The Logitech G300s is proof that you don’t have to break the bank to buy a reliable rodent. Sure, it lacks fancy RGB lighting, but it’ll still provide you with one of the best gaming mouse experiences. While the G300s isn’t particularly pricy to begin with, you can currently snag the gaming PC peripheral for a steal, as it’s going for less than $15 on Amazon.

Over on Amazon US, you can grab Logitech G300s for $14.99, thanks to a 63% discount. For context, some of the best mouse pads for gaming cost over $20, and this cheap clicker doesn’t skimp on quality. Not only does it use a gaming-grade optical sensor, but it also includes nine programmable buttons that will come in handy while playing MMORPG games like FFXIV.

The G300s also features an ambidextrous design, so you won’t have to worry about finding a left-hand mouse. Unlike other gaming mice, Logitech’s cheap and cheerful clicker opts for a symmetrical ergonomic shape, something that should prevent strain while working from home and playing the best PC games.

PC gaming is an expensive hobby, so deals like this can help make everything a little more affordable. By picking up the G300s, you could invest more in the best gaming keyboard, especially if you’re looking for something with pleasing microswitches.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get the Logitech G300s to your door using next-day delivery. Newcomers can also grab a 30-day free trial without having to pay more for this incredibly cheap gaming mouse.