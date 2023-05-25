Grab this super cheap Logitech PC controller before MGS returns

Planning on playing the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and Master Collection on PC? You might want to grab 40% off Logitech's PS1-style gamepad.

Image of Snake from Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater with Logitech F310 controller on right.

Published:

LogitechMetal Gear Solid Delta Snake EaterPC games hardware

Some games are begging to be played with a controller on PC, and Metal Gear Solid is certainly one of them. Whether you’re planning on picking up the new Snake Eater Remake on Steam or Konami’s refreshed MGS Master Collection, you’ll probably get on better using a gamepad rather than a mouse and keyboard. Luckily, this Logitech PS1-style controller is super cheap right now, and it should feel like a familiar friend to long-term fans of the stealth franchise.

Over on Amazon US, you can now grab the Logitech G F310 wired gamepad for just $14.99, thanks to a sneaky 40% discount. This humble wired controller may lack the ingenuity of the DualSense, but it’s a reliable and affordable option for anyone hardwired to Sony’s PlayStation layout.

Chances are that if you play a lot of stealth games, you may already have one of the best PC controllers lying around. If that’s the case, then you may end up simply using an Xbox Series gamepad to play the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Master Collection. I’m not going to talk you out of doing that, but the Logitech G F310 will feel like more like that PS1 pad that accompanied your younger hands to Shadow Moses all those years ago.

Closeup of Logitech F310 PC controller with black backdrop

Of course, nostalgia isn’t the only thing on the Logitech G F310’s side, as its robust build, great quality buttons, and plug-and-play functionality are all PC gaming boons. If you’d prefer to cut the cord, the controller’s wireless G F710 sibling is also 40% cheaper right now, and it shares all the above qualities.

At its current price, you’ll struggle to find an alternative controller by a reliable brand that’s cheaper than the Logitech G F310. If the only reason you’re thinking about picking up a gamepad is to play the new wave of Metal Gear Solid PC games, then spending as little as possible makes complete sense. However, while other options below $20 may be of questionable quality, Logitech’s traditional pad pretty much holds up against the best in terms of substance, even if it admittedly lacks the style of shiny new next-gen console controllers.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to bag this Logitech PC gamepad deal using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra pennies on top of buying Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater and the Master Collection once they arrive.

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of their old retro gaming PC, but is happy to ditch the retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics card shenanigans. They've also got a soft spot for the Steam Deck and will probably spend the rest of 2023 repeatedly playing the Dead Space Remake. In a past freelance life, Phil whipped up various guides, features, and more for TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, and Den of Geek.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.