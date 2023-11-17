Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed review

It’s been three years since Logitech released the predecessor to the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed, and the expectations of premium wireless gaming headsets has grown exponentially in that time. While these pair of cans mostly keep pace with their competitors and even manage to outshine them in some respects, they do unfortunately falter in one key area.

I’ve been testing the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed for the past several months, and while the Logitech headset hasn’t remained completely attached to my head during this period, it’s more often than not been my go-to choice for gaming. It has many qualities that characterize the best wireless gaming headsets, particularly when it comes to audio quality and comfort. However, I’d probably have reached for them less often if I didn’t have a standalone microphone.

Pros:

Graphene drivers help keep audio sounding tight and great

Very comfortable with ample spread of padding

Support for both wireless and wired connections

Cons:

Poor microphone

No simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connection

Lacks active noise-cancelling

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed features

Connecting the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed to your PC via its included 2.4GHz USB Type-A dongle is a breeze, but the headset also packs Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity if you need either in a pinch. It unfortunately doesn’t support simultaneous connections, but swapping between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth is easily done through the press of a button on the left ear cup.

Logitech has conveniently built a few other controls right into the headset too, namely a volume wheel and a microphone mute toggle. The former feels great to use, with a pleasing textured material and just the right amount of resistance, while the latter includes a touch of red paint to help you quickly discern if your headset is muted if you’ve set it down.

Returning to the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed’s dongle, it curiously includes a 3.5mm input. This gives the headset the ability to stream in two audio streams simultaneously, but you’ll only be able to control the volume of one of them via the built-in controls. This is a unique if extremely niche feature in terms of its usefulness, but it’s welcome nonetheless.

Charging is handled via a USB Type-C port, but it can’t be used as a connection option between the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed and a device. Thankfully, you don’t need to power on the headset if you’re connecting via a 3.5mm jack, so you’re not completely out of options.

The only feature the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed lacks, in comparison to some of its competitors like the Razer Barracuda Pro, is active noise-cancelling (ANC). While not a deal-breaking omission, it would help elevate the headset that little bit further. The same would also be true of hot-swappable batteries, like with the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed design

The G Pro X 2 Lightspeed both looks and feels great, boasting the high level of build quality that Logitech is usually known for across its peripheral portfolio. While the majority of the headset is made of high-quality plastics, the exposed metal headband and splashes of glossy metal on the ear cups all contribute to give the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed a decidedly premium feel. Its weight, 345g to be exact, also adds to this aura and thankfully never feels intrusive.

Putting the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed on is a treat for your ears, scalp, and basically every other part of your head. Plentiful padding across the headband and in the memory foam ear pads leaves the headset feeling very comfortable, even after hours of use. It also comes with swappable cloth ear pads if you prefer, but they do have an effect on how these cans sound, noticeably muting the bass. The oval ear cups themselves are nicely spacious, too.

All of these qualities make using the Pro X 2 Lightspeed as a gaming headset for your setup and a pair of headphones you can wear out of the house more than achievable. You needn’t worry about embarrassing yourself with a big microphone, either, as it’s easily detachable.

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed performance

When it comes to sound quality, the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed more than delivers. It even manages to surpass more expensive headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless in some respects. The headset, like many others in its class, emphasizes low frequencies for extra rumbly bass without overly impeding the clarity of the mids or highs.

However, unlike other cans, the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed is packing graphene drivers which serve to better combat distortion. In practice, this leaves the headset masterfully balancing power and precision, particularly when it comes to bass. Bass-heavy music like Skrillex’s ‘Rumble’ or Jessie Ware’s ‘Free Yourself’ sounds both booming and tight, and the same applies to videogame sounds like Doom Guy’s shotgun or a grenade in CS2.

This is one of the few headsets that doesn’t completely fall apart at high volumes, with little in the way of harshness or distortion. Cranking up the volume doesn’t come with any immediate caveats or regrets, as the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed has been configured with great care and precision in this regard.

The same, unfortunately, cannot be said for its microphone. This is the same capsule used on the prior generation headset, and it sounds dated and pales in comparison to the likes of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). The standard for voice capture quality has risen significantly in recent years, and the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed is decidedly behind the curve.

Touching on battery life, Logitech quotes the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed at 50 hours on a single charge. This lines up real-world usage, and the headset is surprisingly good at maintaining its battery level after being switched off for a prolonged period of time. Naturally, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless remains the king here, but it will remain so until competitors come up with competing solutions to its replaceable batteries.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed?

The G Pro X 2 Lightspeed brings a host of welcome improvements to Logitech’s headset, with the most impressive being its graphene drivers. Both comfort and battery life are rock solid too, wrapped up in strong build quality that all help to justify its premium price tag of $249.

Sadly, its microphone really lets the package down quite considerably. Then there are other niceties missing here that are available on similarly priced headsets, such as ANC and simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity. While the latter is easily forgiven, the former is less so, and is all the more important given how competitive the high-end space is.

Overall, though, the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed should easily please anyone searching for a great pair of headphones that can double up at their PC as well as out and about. If anything, it should at the very least be commended for pushing driver quality forward.

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed alternatives

If the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed isn’t the perfect fit for you, check out some of our alternative headset suggestions:

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)

The BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) has a microphone that’s considerably better than what the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed offers, and is cheaper too, at $200. However, Razer’s offering doesn’t sound quite as good as Logitech’s headset, and lacks any wired connectivity whatsoever.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless features hot-swappable battery packs, creating the potential for potentially endless battery life if you manage them correctly. They sound great, too, but are considerably more expensive than the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed at $350.