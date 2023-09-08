Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse review

If you’re after performance no matter the cost, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 could well be the best wireless gaming mouse for you. As the name suggests, it belongs to an elite class of ultra-light and ultra-responsive gaming mice, providing an excellent marriage of those key categories. If you’re a big fan of FPS games like Valorant, Overwatch 2, or CS:GO, this mouse may well suit you down to the ground.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 doesn’t offer much beyond lightness and responsiveness, though. Your mileage will vary depending on what you expect from a gaming mouse, because this is decidedly not an all-singing, all-dancing piece of kit.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 design

The Logitech Superlight 2 is aimed squarely at those who take competitive gaming, particularly shooters, very seriously. To that end, it definitely succeeds. This is one of the lightest-feeling gaming mice I’ve ever used, and it achieves this through a mix of tech wizardry and a minimalist design.

You’d struggle to pick the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 out from a lineup, as it’s got none of the bells and whistles that typify your average gaming mouse, like a garish design with flashing lights and sharp contours.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 I reviewed is plain white with an unobtrusive, light gray logo, a traditional, rounded shape, and a pronounced absence of any RGB lighting. Pink and black versions are also available. I personally like this clicker’s looks, but if you’re keen on the more conspicuous Razer and Corsair mouse designs, for example, you might not.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is a clear evolution of the original Logitech G Pro X Superlight, having even shaved 3g off its predecessor’s already-light frame. It’s unclear where Logitech found those savings, considering the dimensions of both rodents are identical, and the OG Superlight felt fairly optimized at the time. But when every gram matters, three fewer is nothing to sniff at.

Despite this economical design, Logitech has managed to include a storage slot in which you can keep the mouse’s 2.4GHz USB dongle. If you’re taking your mouse on the move, for a tournament perhaps, or are as prone to losing things as I am, this could be a godsend. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support Bluetooth connection, so you’ll have to either take the dongle or a USB-C to USB-A cable, or both, with you on the go if you want to use the mouse elsewhere than your standard setup.

Like its forebear, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 has just two customizable left-side buttons, bringing the total number to five, alongside the left and right click buttons and the clickable scroll wheel. The priority here is clearly performance over customizability, but I’d personally rather see a couple of extra buttons, even if it comes at the expense of a couple of grams of extra weight.

My final gripe is that this gaming mouse is a little too small for my hand and grip style. It’s actually around average size, but if you’ve got meaty bear paws like me, or just slightly larger hands than average, you’ll find your fingers bend claw-like around the buttons, rather than resting comfortably on them. I wouldn’t say this made the experience uncomfortable, but I’ve certainly used mice that suited my hand better in the past. If you’ve got average-to-small hands, you’ll be fine.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 features and software

As well as its dainty figure, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 has made further improvements over its forebear in the impressive specs it has to offer. It has doubled the original Superlight’s report rate to 2,000Hz, as well as improving its vaunted Hero sensor to the Hero 2. This brings an improved resolution range with an upper limit of 32,000 DPI, for anyone who wants their mouse to trigger instantaneous motion sickness while gaming, a 25kHz maximum frame rate, and a solid tracking speed of 500 inches per second.

Ultimately, there are some mice that go higher and faster than this, but for 99% of people, this mouse will perform admirably. It certainly did for me, but that’s something I’ll talk about a little later. It also boasts what Logitech calls “a unique dual array design that increases working range and maintains tracking performance, even when lifting or tilting the mouse.”

One area where the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 really stands out is in battery life. Boasting 95h of “constant motion”, according to Logitech, this clicker can run and run and run. I charge it once or twice a week, without any issues. In fact, the battery’s proven so robust, I don’t actually know what the mouse does to indicate it needs charging. I haven’t had occasion to do so, but you can also use the mouse comfortably while it’s charging, which it does via a USB-C cable, another improvement over its predecessor that was lumbered with a microUSB port.

Onto software: this mouse is controlled through Logitech G Hub. This simple interface can assign commands, keys, macros, or actions to the rodent’s five customizable buttons. You can also choose from sensitivity presets, or create your own custom ones. With the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2’s enormous DPI range, it’s worth setting one at 32,000 DPI to see just how ridiculous that is. Well, maybe you’ll like it if you’re trying to hit ridiculous Counter-Strike: Global Offensive trickshots. Who knows. But as I said before, this mouse prioritizes performance over customizability, and the hardware takes precedence over the software. That said, the Logitech G Hub is user-friendly enough, and I spent a little time tweaking settings to get the best results out of this clicker.

One final thing to note is that you can connect the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 and the Logitech Pro TKL gaming keyboard to your PC using the same dongle, a fact my rig’s limited USB slots are grateful for. This is an extra mile shared by the company’s productivity peripherals too, such as the Logitech MX Master 3, and that many PC peripheral-makers tend not to tread.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Performance

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2’s impressive under-the-bonnet power translates to an ultra-responsive rodent. The response time is negligible, and may not even be possible for a human to register. I should probably caveat that I’m not competing at the absolute top level, but I can still recognize the drawbacks of lower-grade sensors, and there’s no denying this is a powerful mouse.

Thanks to its zero-additive PTFE mouse feet and diminutive 60g frame, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 glides across the pad with aplomb,, whether I’m gaming, working, or whatever else. My litany of unfortunate demises in Valorant, Elden Ring, and other exacting games is never down to this mouse, just my clumsy gameplay, and that’s key for a clicker like this.

Of course, I’d expect nothing less at $169. This is a premium mouse; actually among the most expensive we’ve tested. The presumption at this price bracket is a flawless bit of kit. And it pretty much is. I had an issue with the mouse going to sleep after a couple of minutes’ inactivity, and taking a second or two to update to your preferred DPI profile, but this can be fixed by adding your preferred sensitivity to the mouse’s onboard memory.

Is the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 worth it?

So, we’ve established that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is lightning quick, powerful, and responsive. But it’s not perfect. “Hang on a minute. What else does a mouse need to be other than very fast and very light?” you might wonder. If you’re asking that question, and you’ve got $169 burning a hole in your pocket, this could be the mouse for you. But if you like a mouse to be customizable, versatile, and contoured, it probably isn’t. Alternatively, you might just want a mouse that’s cheap, which this definitely isn’t.

Whether the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is a good buy or not depends heavily on what you expect from a gaming mouse. I can’t in good conscience mark it down for not being the sort of mouse I prefer, one with lots of buttons and cool features, as it ultimately achieves what it sets out to do, which is to offer an elite level of precision and performance. But those class-leading specs come at a hefty price.

Pros

Its 60g weight glides across your desk

Excellent specs mean it packs plenty of power, too

Cons

Pricey

Its lightness comes at the expense of customizable buttons