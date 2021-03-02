Save up to 34% on Logitech’s 25,600dpi gaming mouse

If you’re looking for a mouse with an accurate sensor that’s perfect for competitive FPS games, we’ve found a deal on Amazon that’s not to be missed. Logitech’s wired G403 is currently discounted and packs the same HERO 25K sensor found in the best gaming mouse, the Logitech G Pro Wireless, with 25,600dpi and 400+ IPS. It’s a great deal if you’re looking for a mouse with one of the best optical sensors on the market but don’t want to pay the premium it usually comes with.

For US customers, there’s a large 34% discount, bringing the G403 down to $46.08 from $69.99. UK customers can also take advantage of a big 25% saving, with a lower price of £44.99 compared to its £59.99 MSRP.

At its current discount, spending that extra $15 or £15 compared to budget mice like the Logitech G203 or the SteelSeries Rival 3 nets you a much better sensor and other additions like an adjustable weight, a braided cable, and improved ergonomics, making this decision a no-brainer.

The G403 features a light construction that weighs just 87g, which makes it ideal for fast-paced shooters like Rainbow Six Siege or CS:GO. If you want something a little heavier, the removable weight can increase that to 97g. Add to that RGB lighting, which can also sync to the best gaming keyboard from Logitech, and the G403 offers just about the best value for money for a mouse under $50 / £50.

Logitech G403 $69.99 $46.08 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

We’re not sure how long this deal will stay around for, so be sure to check out the Amazon listing if you’re interested.