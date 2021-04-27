The Logitech G432 surround sound gaming headset is up to 38% cheaper

In 2021, picking up the best gaming headset on a budget no longer means you have to make do with subpar audio or a lack of features. Logitech’s G432 gaming headset is already a great option at its MSRP, but its current discount makes it an even better purchase, with full surround sound along with great comfort and looks.

On Amazon US, the G432 is discounted 38% ($30.02), with a new price of $49.97 compared to the headset’s $79.99 list price. If you’re a UK reader, you won’t miss out either – Amazon UK has a 32% (£22.05) reduction off the £69.99 MSRP, bringing the price of this set of cans down to just £47.94.

With many other models at this reduced price, you’ll only connect via a 3.5mm headphone jack without the ability to change sound equalisers through software or get genuine 7.1 surround sound. This isn’t the case with the G432 which connects via USB, letting you tune the sound to your liking through Logitech’s G Hub software. There is the option to connect via 3.5mm too, if you want to use it with your console or phone.

On top of that, you’ve got a leatherette headband and ear cushions for comfort on the longest gaming sessions, as well as a flip-to-mute boom microphone and onboard controls for volume control.

Logitech G432 $79.99 $49.97

This deal won’t be around forever, however. If you’re looking for a serious bargain on a gaming headset, look no further.