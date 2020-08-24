This quality-constructed Logitech Racing Wheel is over $100 off right now

Do you consider yourself the next couch-based Lewis Hamilton? Maybe that’s a little much, or maybe it’s just that rallying is more your thing. Whatever the case, if you like the sound of spinning rubber and turning a steering wheel from left to right or vice versa, you can’t go wrong with a great racing wheel for your home gaming setup – one just like this Logitech G920.

The Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Racing Wheel (with pedals) is now only $292.68 on Amazon US, $107.31 (27%) less than its MSRP, and £215 on Amazon UK, £84 (28%) less than its MSRP. Its numerous high Amazon ratings speak for the quality of this racing wheel, but its specs speak for this, too.

First off, the Amazon page says that the racing wheel is “for Xbox One”, but it does also work on PC, so don’t worry about that. Apart from its quality construction, the main boast from the G920 is its realistic force feedback. It’s “engineered with dual-motor force feedback that is designed to realistically simulate the feel of your car and tires on every turn and type of terrain so you can sense under or oversteer, drifting and more”. No word on realistic crash feedback, but that’s probably for the best.

We should say a word on the quality construction too, though – it’s still an expensive piece of kit even with this big discount, after all. The wheel has “solid steel bearings in the wheel shaft” and the pedals and paddle shifters are stainless steel. The wheel itself is “covered in high-quality, hand-stitched leather, giving it the look and feel of a high-performance racecar wheel”.

It can also be mounted securely to a table or racing rig via the clamps on the underside of the wheel, meaning it’s not only a durable wheel with quality construction, but it should also stay nice and secure through all your swerving and drifting.

If you’re into racing games (or perhaps want to get into them) and are looking for a racing wheel with pedals, at this discounted price the Logitech G920 is a seriously competitive choice. If you want to really feel like you’re behind the wheel, its force feedback and quality construction with realistic materials like the leather on the steering wheel should suit you just right.