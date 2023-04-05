Grab over 50% off this Logitech League of Legends keyboard

We love discounts at PCGamesN, but you’ll want to leap at this Logitech League of Legends gaming keyboard deal if you’re a fan of Riot’s MOBA. Not only will it pay tribute to the free-to-play romp with a gorgeous aesthetic, but the tenkeyless keeb packs everything you’ll need to maintain performance in any competitive game.

Over on Amazon US, the Logitech G Pro League of Legends edition keyboard is down from $129.99 to just $59.48, thanks to a 54% discount. Armed with GX brown tactile switches, this board is perfect for those looking for clicky responsiveness that won’t disturb anyone around you. Its 1,000Hz polling rate is going to seamlessly translate every keystroke into a quick and deadly strike too, whether you’re playing one of the best MOBAs on PC or a first-person shooter.

It’s worth noting that a regular version of the Logitech G Pro exists, but we reckon you don’t need to be into League of Legends to dig this model’s metallic blue paint job. Gold accents and a striking logo also help transform the original peripheral into something special, while RGB backlighting gives the keeb an extra layer of razzle-dazzle.

Unlike some boards, the LoL Logitech keyboard should fit into even the most cramped setups, thanks to its tenkeyless design. You can even detach its USB cable, so you’ll be able to transform your desk into a surface for other activities without much faff.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can snag next-day delivery on Logitech’s League of Legends keyboard, and new subscribers can even bag a 30-day free trial. If you’re not sold on the idea of MOBA-themed peripherals, check out our best gaming keyboard list for more premium and budget-friendly options.