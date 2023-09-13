Snag this Logitech gaming gear at record low prices while you can

Get discounts on the Logitech G Cloud handheld, Logitech G502 X Plus wireless gaming mouse, and more in the Logi Play Days UK promotion.

Logitech Logi Play Days gaming gear promotion: a white handheld device with a Logi Play Days logo on the screen appears above two mice, one white and one black, above an orange background.
If you’re looking to pick up an ultralight gaming mouse to give you the edge in competitive FPS games or want to get involved in handheld streaming, we’ve got great news for you: the Logitech Logi Play Days promotion has just begun. This UK-only sale includes a range of excellent Logitech gaming products at record-low prices, and there’s sure to be something that catches your eye.

The headline act of the promotion is the Logitech G Cloud. This streaming-focused handheld has turned heads in an increasingly crowded market. Our review said that, “if you’re looking for a straightforward way to kick back and dabble with streaming, this handheld will cover all bases.” And for Logi Play Days, the G Cloud is available at a record-low price of £299, £30 off its RRP. Considering it only launched a few months ago, that’s an enticing saving if you’re keen to get into the handheld streaming world.

Want to stick to PC gaming? Not to worry, there’s plenty on offer to revamp your lineup here. For a start, there’s the popular Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless, an ergonomic wireless gaming mouse with hybrid switches, Hero 25K optical sensor, and a whopping 130-hour battery life. This nifty bit of kit is on offer for £50 off its RRP at £99.90.

Or if you prefer your mice a little daintier, there’s the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. As its name suggests, this ultralight mouse comes in at just 63g, but still packs a punch with 25,000 DPI, 40g acceleration, and a 400ips tracking speed. And it’s even cheaper than its chunkier relative: the Pro X Superlight is on sale for just £89.90, 36% of RRP.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to have your pick of these products delivered to you the next day. New subscribers can also claim a 30-day free trial, so you can seal these Logitech gaming gear deals without having to pay for postage.

