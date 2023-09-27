Logitech announces the Playseat Challenge X racing sim chair

Logitech is adding to its long list of existing racing sim peripherals, by teaming up with Playseat for the second time, to launch the Playseat Challenge X Logitech G Edition. A brand-new lightweight and fully adjustable racing sim chair, the Playseat Challenge X is another option for those looking to create a more immersive racing game experience.

Racing sim peripherals are Logitech’s bread and butter, with a plethora of steering wheels and pedals already being available that suit even the most hardened of simulation game fan’s needs. While Logitech has already teamed up with Playseat in the past to bring the Playseat Trophy, its price point can be a sore spot for those looking to create the ultimate immersive racing game experience. That’s where the newly announced Playseat Challenge X comes in, as it’s a more budget-friendly alternative for those looking to upgrade their racing sim PC gaming setup.

The Playseat Challenge X has been designed to be compatible with the likes of the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel, Driving Force Shifter, and gear shift accessories. It’s fully adjustable, being able to be set to 6 seating positions to help replicate the feeling of sitting behind the wheel of the real thing. The seat itself is covered in ActiFit fabric, which aims to remain cool during long gaming sessions, so you can shift your focus to the road, and not on your comfort levels.

Unlike the Playseat Trophy, the Playseat Challenge X comes equipped with a gearshift mount, so you can easily attach the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter. It also sports an easy-access open cockpit, letting you easily jump into the action, without a moments notice.

The stand-out feature of the Playseat Trophy is arguably that it’s fully collapsible, and can be folded and stored away when not in use. When it comes to racing sim peripherals, while one steering wheel won’t take up a lot of space, the second you begin to add pedals into the mix, your PC gaming setup can start to feel crowded. However, the Playseat Challenge X, and its exceptionally lightweight 11.6kg steel frame, can be easily put away, so you can better use your PC gaming environment.

Anyone eager to race away to pick up the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition, is in luck, as it’s currently available to purchase from US Amazon for $299. The Playseat Challenge X racing sim chair will also be available to purchase directly from the Logitech website if you prefer to buy directly from the Logitech G storefront.

If you’re not in a rush to go purchase the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition, check out the best racing sim cockpits to see what setup is best suited for your racing game needs. We also have a guide on the best PC joysticks, if you prefer to take you to the skies instead.