Best PC steering wheel for racing games in 2021

Let’s face it – the best gaming keyboard just doesn’t cut it when it comes to racing games such as Forza Horizon 4, even if you get your hands on one with swanky analogue switches. Picking up the best PC controller helps in simcade titles, but you can’t beat the accuracy of a dedicated racing wheel – especially in more sim-focused titles that are often near-unplayable on a standard gamepad.

Plus, play enough of the best racing games with a wheel and those skills could translate back to real-world driving and potentially save your life.

Selecting the right model for you can be confusing, with such a wide range of features and price brackets to choose from. As you’ll see in our guide, you don’t necessarily need to buy the most expensive rim out there to get an exceptionally realistic steering feel. It doesn’t just end with a racing wheel either – there are also accessories available to further enhance your racing game setup, from sim cockpits, to additional gear sticks or handbrakes.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best PC driving wheel for every budget and use, and highlighted some key accessories to pair with your chosen model.

Logitech G923

The best PC steering wheel is the Logitech G923.

The best all-round model combining good value, reliability, and great realism is Logitech’s latest force-feedback G923. It’s an iteration of Logitech’s already-brilliant G29, which is one of the most popular choices – and it’s not hard to see why. With 900-degree rotation, a hand-stitched leather rim, and stainless steel shift paddles and pedals, it gives an immersive driving experience in games without breaking the bank.

Priced similarly to its predecessor, the G923 improves upon the G29 with a new FFB system. This has a 1000Hz polling rate for fast feedback on what’s happening in game, helping you feel every rumble strip and tyre losing grip. Supported games such as Assetto Corsa Competitizione are specially tuned to take full advantage of that force feedback system, too.

Three pedals mean you’ve got a clutch spare if you want to add Logitech’s gear shifter to your setup later on down the line. There’s also a small LED rev counter, which helps you know when it’s time to change gear in games that support the feature. Whether you go for the Xbox or PlayStation compatible model, both are certified to work on the best gaming PC.

Logitech G923 Specs Force feedback Rotation 900° Number of pedals 3 Wheel material Leather

Logitech G923 $399.99 $341.90 View View

hori racing wheel apex

The best cheap steering wheel for PC is the Hori Racing Wheel APEX.

Want to make that upgrade from a controller, but can’t justify dropping hundreds on a wheel? Hori’s Racing Wheel APEX just about dodges a triple-figure price tag and has most core features covered bar force feedback. 270 degrees of rotation may be less than the pricier models here, but that still gives you another world of turning accuracy when compared to your controller or keyboard.

The rim and pedals are made of plastic instead of metal, but the strong suction mounts help it stay sturdy in the heat of a race. There are rubber grips to keep you at the helm too, so don’t worry about your hands slipping as you steer. You’ve also got paddle shifters on the rear if you want to change gears manually, too. And as an added bonus, it’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, helping you win your Gran Turismo races.

Hori Racing Wheel APEX Specs Force feedback Rotation 270° Number of pedals 2 Wheel material Rubber and plastic

Hori Racing Wheel APEX $121.00 View View

Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco

The best sim racing wheel is the Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco.

Thrustmaster’s TS-XW is a great choice for the most hardcore sim players, giving you the closest experience to a real-life car. The belt-driven FFB motor gives the smoothest, most realistic force feedback you’ll find on a PC wheel, and every part of this setup is high quality. You’ll find something identical in some actual race cars, as it’s an exact replica of Sparco’s suede-covered P310 – which means you get the same ultra grippy material that gives you great control.

With sims like iRacing having online 24-hour endurance races, FFB motors in some models can succumb to overheating. Thrustmaster’s embedded cooling solution should prevent any loss in force feedback performance, even in extended play sessions. There are quality medal pedals with adjustability for height and spacing – the clutch pedal comes in handy if you add Thrustmaster’s TH8A shifter, although that’s sold separately.

The modularity is a welcome addition too – get bored of your setup, and you can swap it out for a number of standalone rims in Thrustmaster’s ecosystem, such as its F1-style wheel, which is perfect for F1 2020.

Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco Specs Force feedback Rotation 1080° Number of pedals 3 Wheel material Suede

Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco $699.99 View View

thrustmaster tmx

The cheapest force feedback wheel is the Thrustmaster TMX.

If you want a model with full rotation and force feedback for competitive online games such as iRacing but don’t want to break the bank, Thrustmaster’s TMX is the best choice. It uses a superb belt-driven FFB motor with 900 degrees of rotation, which is similar to what you’ll find in Thrustmaster’s much more expensive models. But, it keeps the price down by omitting fancier components such as a leather wheel or metal pedals.

There are metal paddle shifters which are a welcome luxury, and despite its overall plastic construction, it’s a quality-feeling set.

Thrustmaster TMX Specs Force feedback Rotation 900° Number of pedals 2 Wheel material Rubber and plastic

Thrustmaster TMX $199.99 View View

Playseat Challenge

The best sim racing seat is the Playseat Challenge.

Ditching the best gaming chair and opting for a standalone racing seat complete with mounts for your steering wheel and pedals, can help further immerse yourself within a racing simulator, giving you the seating position of a proper car. Sim racing cockpits take up a lot of space, which is why we’ve picked out the Playseat Challenge.

Unlike some other models, it’s foldable, with your wheel attached too, so when you’d rather be playing the best open-world games, your racing setup can be neatly stored out of sight.

The metal construction means your setup stays rock solid even in the most intense races, without any flexing to ruin the immersion. The racing car-style bucket seat is comfortable for long racing sessions, too, with lots of adjustability.

Playseat Challenge $249.99 $215.00 View View

Roeam PC Handbrake

The best PC handbrake is the Roeam PC Handbrake.

Adding one of these handbrakes to your setup is great for helping you attack corners in rally games like Dirt Rally 2, or drifting in titles like Assetto Corsa. It’s a much cheaper alternative than branded equivalents, but being much less complex than a racing wheel – all it has to do is send one signal to your PC – there’s not much to differentiate them. It’s made out of steel, too, so it feels built to last and looks the part.

Roaem PC Handbrake $89.99 View View

PC Steering Wheel buying guide

Buying your own racing wheel for PC is a pricey investment, so it’s important to make sure you’re spending the right amount on a wheel, taking into account how much and which racing games you play. Hori’s Racing Wheel APEX is a great budget option, whereas Thrustmaster’s TMX is a solid entry into sim racing. Logitech’s G923 is a polished multi-platform all-rounder with a premium feel, while Thrustmaster’s TS-XW is the top dog if you’re taking sim racing seriously thanks to its modularity, the best FFB system you’ll find, and top build quality.

Which racing games you’re playing should influence your decision too. Games like Assetto Corsa actively benefit from a wheel, but we’d stick with a gamepad when playing Burnout Paradise Remastered because of its arcadey approach. That’s not to say you can’t have some fun with a dedicated wheel at your fingertips in any racing game, but they don’t justify the cost in the same way.

