James Gunn and Suda 51 not part of Lollipop Chainsaw remake

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn says neither he nor original director Suda51 are involved in the remake of comedy zombie game Lollipop Chainsaw

Lollipop Chainsaw

Cult comedy zombie game Lollipop Chainsaw is about to become a lot easier to play thanks to an upcoming remake, but Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and the game’s original director Suda51 – the minds behind the original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 action game – both say that they are not currently involved with the new version.

“Neither I nor Suda51 are currently involved in this,” says Gunn on Twitter, “I heard about it for the first time from Suda a couple weeks ago.” Both he and Suda recently celebrated the game’s tenth anniversary on Twitter, just a few weeks prior to the announcement that a remake of the title was in development by Dragami Games.

Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda, who was the executive producer on the original Lollipop Chainsaw, confirmed on July 5 that the beloved hack and slash game (and cosplayer’s favourite) was being remade by his new team after they purchased the rights from Kadokawa Games. Yasuda says that Warner Bros, who published the original release, are supporting the new version.

Suda also confirms that his current studio, Grasshopper Manufacture, is not involved with the new version’s development. Gunn clarifies that he bears no ill will towards the project, saying, “I neither endorse nor condemn it! I simply don’t know anything about it.” However, with many questions being asked as to their involvement following the new game’s announcement, both decided to clarify their status publicly.

Gunn notes that Lollipop Chainsaw is the only video game he’s worked on to date. While the critical reception to the original game was mixed, it has become a cult classic among many fans for its campy, over-the-top humour and colourful style that is emblematic of Suda’s games, alongside its blend of bubblegum pop and heavy metal on the soundtrack. Yasuda says that due to licensing issues, the new game will feature a fresh set of music – although he suggests that some songs could return.

The Lollipop Chainsaw remake is scheduled for release in 2023. If you still need a zombie fix, the living dead recently made their way into Hunt: Showdown. It sounds like we won’t be getting Red Dead Redemption or its undead DLC on PC any time soon, however.

