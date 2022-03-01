Lost Ark devs aim to make endgame less “tedious than fun”

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG are toning down some of Lost Ark’s endgame content. In a forum post, the pair revealed that six Guardian Raids and four Abyss Dungeons are changing as certain players feel they are more “tedious than fun”.

“Difficulty is a hot topic when it comes to Lost Ark’s endgame content, and we’ve seen a lot of feedback around specific raids and dungeons that have left players feeling like they are more tedious than fun,” community manager Roxx says. “In response to this feedback, we’ll be adjusting the difficulty of the following T1 and T2 content to make things a bit easier.”

The raids up for nerfs are Vertus, Nacrasena, Flame Fox Yoho, Tytalos, Achates, and Alberhastic. As for dungeons, you can expect to see Necromancer’s Origin, Hall of the twisted Warlord, Hilderbrandt Palace, and Sea of Indolence reined in. The balance tweaks will happen during Lost Ark’s weekly update, which typically falls on a Thursday. The devs will provide more in-depth patch notes on the day.

Guardian Raids typically feature a single bespoke baddie you have to best in combat. While the mechanics and abilities differ, encounters usually follow the format of facing one beefed-up enemy. Looking to the game’s forums, though, the amount of time it takes to wrap up a fight is proving to be a bugbear for many.

Abyss Dungeons, meanwhile, feature more mechanically intensive fights that require sharp team coordination, which can also be a source of frustration for some.

If you’re dropping into Arkesia for yourself, check out our Lost Ark beginner’s guide to get a solid head start.