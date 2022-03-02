Lost Ark devs reveal the March update, but not the roadmap

The first big content update for the Western version of Lost Ark is set to launch this month, and the devs have just revealed the first details on what to expect. We’re getting a new story chapter and a new tier of endgame content called Abyss Raids in March, but notably, today’s update does not include the roadmap the devs had been teasing in the past week.

Instead, the devs say that “in the near future we’ll share a roadmap that covers the top additions coming to Arkesia over the next few months”. That roadmap is likely to include new classes – the Korean version of Lost Ark already has several more than the worldwide release – so it’s going to be one to watch.

For now, the March content update will include a new story episode letting you “learn more about the Sidereals and search for the legendary Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, in your journey to find the final Ark”. You’ll need to have completed Feiton and reach item level 1100 to get there.

We’re getting a big new end-game activity with Abyss Raids, too, starting with Argos. Like the existing raids, you’ll go in as a team of eight in order to take down a big Guardian within a time limit and with a limited number of revives – but these will be much more difficult. You’ll battle through three phases, each of which leave behind a reward you can collect once per week.

