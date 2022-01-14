Lost Ark system requirements only need 12-year-old GeForce or Radeon GPUs

The Lost Ark system requirements are so low that just about any gaming PC put together in the last ten years is capable of running the game. Better still, the game will be free to play when it releases on February 11, making it even easier to jump into the latest title published under the Amazon Games banner.

To give you some idea of how easy Lost Ark will be to run, developer Smilegate RPG lists the Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 and AMD Radeon HD 6850 as the minimum required GPUs, which are both around 12 years old. However, you’ll need to have a decidedly more modern operating system, in the form of Windows 10 64-bit, as well as 50GB of storage space.

The CPU requirements are unfortunately pretty nondescript, but we highly doubt you’ll need one of the best gaming CPUs on the market to play Lost Ark, especially with how forgiving its graphics card requirements are. However, you will definitely require a 64-bit compatible processor.

Here are the Lost Ark system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3

AMD Ryzen 3 Intel Core i5

AMD Ryzen 5 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 460

AMD Radeon HD 6850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 VRAM 1GB 2GB Storage 50GB 50GB

Take the Lost Ark system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Lost Ark?