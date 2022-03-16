Lost Ark’s weekly update has DST fixes and Tytalos compensation

The Lost Ark weekly update has been detailed, with fixes for a selection of issues related to daylight savings time, and compensation for players who got into the Tytalos Guardian Raid. While it’s a pretty minor update, it will still require four hours of maintenance – so be prepared for a lengthy break if you were looking for a late-night Lost Ark session.

This weekly update takes place on March 17 at 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 7am GMT, with an expected four hours of maintenance for all servers and regions. (That would mean servers are likely to return at 4am PDT / 7am EDT / 11am GMT.)

A hotfix earlier this week was intended to fix a number of in-game timers that were an hour off due to the daylight savings time switch in the US. That hotfix did not work, so now this maintenance is intended to fix the issue. Because of some confusion over when the Arkesia Grand Prix was taking place, players are also getting 3,000 Grand Prix event tokens to compensate for the mix-up.

The earlier hotfix did improve a progress-blocking bug for the Tytalos Guardian Raid, but for players who attempted to complete it while the issue was live, the devs are providing refills on items like awakening stones, battle items, phoenix feathers, and blue crystals based on how many you used during the battle.

