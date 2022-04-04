Lost Ark’s Lance Master is now the Glaivier, out in April

Lost Ark‘s finally getting new classes, starting with the Lance Master – which is going to be renamed the Glaivier for the worldwide version of the game. The devs have revealed a new roadmap laying out what to expect through April and May, including two new classes, a new continent, and the start of Legion Raid content. But some plans are subject to change depending on how the MMO‘s players are progressing.

April will introduce the Glaivier class, a new Martial Artist option which can swap between Focus and Flurry stances for a balance between powerful strikes and rapidfire assaults. April will also take us to the continent of South Vern, a new bit of Tier 3 content with an item level requirement of 1340.

In May, we’ll get the Destroyer class for Warrior, which is basically all about smashing things with a giant hammer. There’ll also be a new weekly activity in Trial Guardian Raids. You can take on three Trial Guardians each week, with a ‘Scale of Harmony’ effect applied so that you have to face your enemy at an appropriate item level.

May is also going to introduce a new Guardian Raid in Deskaluda and the worldwide version’s first Legion Raid with Valtan. Probably. Maybe. If enough of you can get close to item level 1415, anyway.

“Our data has suggested that a big enough portion of our active players will reach, or be close to reaching, the item levels needed to participate in higher level end-game content by May,” the devs say in the announcement. “Our goal is to provide fun content for players, even if it’s at a higher level, while never making players feel pressured that they need to pay to keep up.”