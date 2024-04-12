Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother may have one of the funniest subtitles in videogames, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping it from finding a big and enthusiastic audience. Taking heavy inspiration from roguelike games such as Cult of the Lamb, Rogue Legacy 2, and, most directly in its overhead action design and visual style, Hades, creator Unstable Games’ new launch is blowing up on Steam, attracting a ton of players since it first came out just yesterday.

Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother draws unmistakably from Hades in its mythology informed take on the roguelike game. In it, players assume the role of Chenxiang, who sets out to save his mother from imprisonment by using the martial arts abilities he’s learned from the Monkey King, Sun Wukong. Chenxiang collects magical artifacts that can be upgraded and given elemental buffs and uses them in tandem with skills developed by various martial arts schools to battle his enemies.

As in Hades, the cast of characters is made up in part by mythological, drawn here from Chinese legend, such as Sun Wukong, Nezha, Princess Iron Fan, Erlang Shen, and the Eight Immortals. Also like Hades, Chenxiang’s quest plays out through multiple runs defined by randomized elements.

The game is a hit on Steam. As of the time of writing, and within a day of its launch, Lotus Lantern has hit a 24 hour peak of 2,566 players and currently has 1,475 players in game.

Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother is 10% off on Steam from now until April 25, which makes its price $8.99 USD / £7.65. You can grab a copy right here.

