What are The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story system requirements? Running the LoL spin-off should be a breeze, whether you’re using a high-end gaming PC or an older laptop. That said, developer Digital Sun includes separate recommendations for playing The Mageseeker at 4K 60fps, so it’s worth giving your rig a once over before launching Riot’s 2D action RPG romp.

You don’t need a graphics card to meet The Mageseeker minimum requirements, as it’ll apparently run on iGPUs like the Intel Iris Plus. The specs list also includes both the AMD HD 6770 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti, both of which arrived back in 2011. We’d hardly suggest running out to buy either of those today, as most cards with over 1GB VRAM should do the trick.

Here are The Mageseeker – a League of Legends story system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core2 Quad Q6600

AMD Phenom II X4 965 Intel i5-750

AMD Phenom II X4 965 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti

AMD HD 6770

Intel Iris Plus GeForce GTX 650 Ti

AMD HD 6770 Storage 4GB 4GB

The Mageseeker recommended specs feel like deja vu, as Digital Sun lists the AMD HD 6770 as before. Sure, the developer raises the bar ever so slightly by switching out the GTX 550 Ti for a GTX 650 Ti, but it feels like most 1GB graphics cards from this era will produce similar results. Pair that with 8GB RAM and a fairly old GPU like the Intel i5-750 and you should be good to go, but there are actually additional recommendations hidden in plain sight on the game’s Steam page.

Stowed away within the ‘additional notes’ section, you’ll find The Mageseeker 4K 60fps specs, and they actually include a GPU that was released last year. According to Digital Sun, you’ll be able to boost fps at UHD resolutions using an Intel Arc A380 – a dinky Alchemist graphics card that made its debut in 2022.

Don’t let any mention of a new card fool you, however, as the developer also rhymes off the GeForce GTX 660Ti and AMD Radeon R9 280x. Ultimately, that stomps out any notion that you’ll need a fresh GPU to play The Mageseeker – League of Legends story, but we’d still suggest having a glance at our best graphics card picks.

Normally, we’d advise freeing up some storage before installing any new release, but you’ll only need 4GB space to meet The Mageseeker size requirements. If you’ve got less than that available on your drive, we’d encourage flicking through our best SSD for gaming list, as it sounds like you’re due an upgrade.

Take The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Mageseeker?