Prepare your PC for Manor Lords by downloading this new Nvidia driver

Chances are you have Manor Lords on your Steam wishlist, if you haven’t pre-ordered it already, and Nvidia wants to make sure your graphics card is ready for launch. While the medieval strategy game shouldn’t prove too taxing for most pixel pushers, you’ll want to make sure you have the latest drivers to reap the highest levels of performance.

In addition to optimizations for Manor Lords, this new Game Ready Driver will also improve the performance of No Rest for the Wicked on the best graphics cards from Nvidia, not forgetting older generations too. Both games are scheduled to launch later this month, so you’ve got some time to get your system in order.

According to Nvidia, running Manor Lords at 4K, in combination with DLSS Super Resolution Performance mode and this driver, will net you average frame rates of 76fps on the likes of the GeForce RTX 4070. Naturally, you’ll need a suitably powerful processor too, but the Manor Lords system requirements suggest this shouldn’t be much of a problem.

This driver also comes with some bug fixes, addressing stability issues in PUBG: Battlegrounds in systems with a GeForce graphics card and 12th Gen Intel Core CPU. Owners of HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headsets also get some love, with this driver addressing system crashes.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 552.22 is now available to download from the Nvidia website and GeForce Experience (if you haven’t already transitioned to the Nvidia app, of course).

If you need a refresher on the Manor Lords release date, be sure to check out our guide which also helpfully contains other useful information on the game. We’ll have Steam Deck compatibility and settings recommendations ready in the coming weeks, so be sure to come back for those.