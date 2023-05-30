Marathon release date, trailer, gameplay, and news

What is the Marathon release date? Marathon is a forthcoming first-person shooter from Bungie, the team behind hit games like Destiny 2 and the original Halo. A recent trailer and vidoc gave us the scoop on what players could expect from the game, which was rumored to be in development for quite some time before Bungie’s actual announcement in May.

And, while the Marathon release date is still quite a ways away, the hype is real, given Bungie’s history of delivering great experiences and the stunning trailer that re-introduced gamers to the remake of the classic FPS game.

Marathon release date

Bungie has not offered an official release date for Marathon, but previous insights from Bungie CEO Pete Parsons suggest fans can expect the game to be released sometime in 2025. Parsons has suggested that Bungie would release a new non-Destiny game by 2025.

Game studios sometimes share their forthcoming projects years ahead of their debut. In a post on the Bungie blog, Bungie General Manager Scott Taylor suggested, “there’s still a long way to go before release,” which makes it unlikely players will see it within the next year.

What is Marathon?

Marathon is set to be a reimagined version of the space game of the same name that Bungie released in 1994, which the company followed up with Marathon 2: Durandal in 1995 and Marathon Infinity in 1996. The modern Marathon will be a PvP-based game with no single-player campaign element. Players can play solo or in crews of up to three people.

“Become a Runner in Bungie’s new sci-fi PvP extraction shooter. Compete for survival, riches, and renown in a world of evolving, persistent zones, where any run can lead to greatness,” Bungie describes the game on the official Marathon website.

A story description regales a tale of a ghost ship over a lost colony on Tau Ceti IV, home to 30,000 souls that have disappeared. As a Runner, which is a cybernetic mercenary, you’ll enter an area that’s full of Artifacts, dormant AI, weapons, and more in a fight for infamy and fame.

The game is an Escape from Tarkov-style extraction shooter, and your objective is to collect items you need while staying alive and avoiding death from environmental elements or other players. Any items you collect will level up your character to make them stronger, giving them the tools they need to survive future missions. Artifacts can be combined to make even stronger tools called Prime Artifacts.

Unlike some extraction shooters, the game centers on a broader narrative that will unfold throughout each season. The development team has suggested there are many ways to become “famous or infamous” in the game, such as through leaderboards, being the first to unlock zones, or helping other players throughout your journey.

Marathon Game Director Christopher Barrett confirmed the game is not intended to be a sequel. “It’s not a direct sequel to the originals, but something that certainly belongs in the same universe and that feels like a Bungie game,” Barrett said in the Bungie blog post.

The game also features a unique, cyberpunk-esque art style full of bright, vibrant colors. In true Bungie style, it will have Bungie-like elements of deep lore, a unique design style, and solid gunplay and weaponry.

Does Marathon have crossplay?

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox series X/S and will feature crossplay and cross-save. This means that players should be able to play with their friends no matter what platforms their pals choose to play on and that a player’s account information and cosmetics should be accessible from any platform on which they own the game.

That’s everything we know about Marathon, the forthcoming multiplayer game from the team behind Halo and Destiny 2. We’ll continue updating this guide with more information as Bungie releases it, so check back in the future for more news.