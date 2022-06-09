Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC will include new superheroes and cosmetics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ character roster is basically complete now that Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch have been confirmed, but if you’re worried your favourite superhero hasn’t made the cut don’t worry – it’s possible they’ll make it into Firaxis’ upcoming Marvel strategy game as DLC.

“There are more characters coming post release,” confirms senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis. “We have four heroes in the works… they’re gonna have their own story missions, they’re gonna have the full gameplay suite. So all new abilities that you’ll be able to bring into your decks as well as developing friendships with them and relationships and things like that.”

These characters will likely come as part of the season pass announced today during Summer Game Fest. DeAngelis stopped short of confirming the identities of the new heroes, but Midnight Suns already contains characters from several areas of Marvel fandom – The Avengers, X-Men, New Mutants, and heroes like Blade and Ghost Rider. DeAngelis also says that Marvel has been really easy to work with, and the implication is Firaxis has free reign to introduce any characters it feels it has the resources to do so.

“[Marvel has] been so cool to work with,” DeAngelis explains. “I’m not kidding, they were just like, ‘what do you guys want to do?’ And we told them, and they’re like, ‘Okay, here’s some information’.”

In addition to the four new characters, we also know there will be an in-game marketplace area for “premium” cosmetics. DeAngelis confirms that Firaxis has no plans on selling card packs through the marketplace, but it will sell additional cosmetics, such as iconic costumes from the wider Marvel multiverse.

“[There are] a lot of throwbacks to different comic runs, and new, unique, outfits that we’ve created with Marvel. You can equip them not just in combat, but you can have them in the Abbey.”

Depending on which edition of Midnight Suns you purchase, you may get some of these right out of the gate. The Legendary Edition, for example, includes a whopping 23 cosmetic skins, as well as the season pass itself.

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is October 7, 2022, on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is available to pre-order now. Check out our thoughts on gameplay in our hands-on preview.