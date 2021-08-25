Firaxis announces Marvel: Midnight Suns, a “tactics RPG”

The rumours are true – Firaxis is making a Marvel game. Announced as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live with a CG trailer and a cover of Enter Sandman, the game is due out on March 2022. The trailer includes the likes of Captain Marvel, Dr. Strange, Ghost Rider, Blade, Wolverine, and Iron Man, but you’ll create your own character to do battle with the mythological Lilith.

The official site provides the only additional details we’ve got so far: “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense.”

If you’re curious how this one stacks up against the rumours, word of a Marvel-licensed take on XCOM first surfaced alongside the earliest word of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Insider Jeff Grubb (via VGC) suggested that the game would focus on original, player-created heroes, and that we’d see a lot of the more supernatural side of the Marvel universe.

We’ll see gameplay on September 1. For now, you can check out the trailer below.

