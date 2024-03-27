It’s a conversation you’ve probably had dozens of times – if you set the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers, and the X-Men against one another in a big battle, who would win? With Iron Man on the team, you’d expect The Avengers to have a good shot. But then again, the X-Men side could bring Magneto along, and the Guardians would likely show up with Groot. Until now, it’s been impossible to know. But a new 6v6 hero shooter, created by former Call of Duty and Battlefield devs, and mixing Overwatch 2 with superpowers, will finally deliver our answer. Co-created by Netease, if you want to give it a shot, the good news is you won’t need to wait long.

This is Marvel Rivals, a PvP hero shooter in the vein of FPS games like Overwatch 2, Valorant, and Apex Legends. Iron Man, Black Panther, Magik, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Hulk, Spider-Man, Rocket, and Groot are all initially playable, with plans for dozens more heroes post launch.

Taking the team-based tactics of Blizzard’s co-op shooter to new heights, in Marvel Rivals, as well as your individual powers, you can combine and collaborate with other heroes on your team to launch super powerful synchronized attacks. Hulk, for example, can use gamma energy to recharge Iron Man’s suit, while Rocket Raccoon can ride into battle on Groot’s back.

Environments are fully destructible, and all based on iconic locations from some of the most-loved Marvel worlds. With seasonal drops that will introduce new maps, characters, and more, Marvel Rivals is developed by a team that includes former Call of Duty and Battlefield designers.

We’re still waiting on a full release date, but the first Marvel Rivals alpha playtest is now scheduled for May. If you want a change from Overwatch 2, or a new online shooter with a superhero twist, this could be the one for you.

