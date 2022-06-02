Insomniac’s Spider-Man Remastered swings onto PC later this summer

Insomniac’s web-slinging hero is coming to PC, Sony has announced during the June 2 State of Play, and you won’t have to wait long to play it. The Spider-Man Remastered PC release date is set for August 12. Since this is the remastered version of Insomniac’s spin on Spider-Man, you can likely expect the most recent graphical updates, including ray tracing, improved reflections, and the new face model for Peter Parker.

In a separate blog post, Insomniac also confirmed Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PC sometime in the fall.

While Sony announced the release date, the trailer made no mention of what platform we can expect the game to launch on. Given Sony’s other PC ports have landed on Steam, though, it’s a good bet to expect the same for Spider-Man Remastered. What kind of settings and other features Spider-Man Remastered may launch with remain to be seen.

Spider-Man Remastered sets you loose in the vast urban playground of New York City with Spider-Man’s impressive arsenal of mobility skills at your disposal.

Plunge from skyscrapers and swing across Times Square with a well-placed web shot, or tie up some of New York’s most notorious criminals.

“Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions,” Sony says in its description of the game. “A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.”

This is no adaptation of a classic comic book, though. Spider-Man Remastered features a brand-new narrative set in the Spider-Man universe.

