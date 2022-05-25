Summer Game Fest start time – how to watch SGF 2022

It’s getting to be about that time of year when we dust off our traditional sunglasses, bust out the lemonade, and settle in for videogame trailers season. While there’s no E3 this year in either in-person or streaming formats, we’ve got Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest to look forward to. Here’s the Summer Game Fest start time, as well as the various platforms where you’ll be able to tune in to catch all the upcoming PC games news.

Summer Game Fest is showcase of announcements and trailers for upcoming games, hosted by journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley. It usually runs for around three hours, and includes many world premieres of new teasers and game footage.

You won’t need to register for the show in order to tune in, and the show will air on all major streaming platforms. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a more ‘live show’ experience, you can also watch Summer Game Fest at select IMAX theatres in the US and Canada.

Summer Game Fest 2022 start time

Summer Game Fest 2022 starts at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST on June 9. If you’d like a reminder, there’s a calendar link available on the official Summer Game Fest website.

If you’re a streamer interested in co-streaming the showcase, you can find a sign-up form here.

The Summer Game Fest show is just the beginning, however. The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is just a few days later, set for Sunday, June 12. If you’re like us and are eager to hear the latest on Bethesda’s upcoming RPG game Starfield, you’ll definitely want to catch that show, too.

