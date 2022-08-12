Buy Spider-Man Remastered, get $50 and three free games

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered gives a fresh polish to what is perhaps the best Spider-Man game ever made. Not only is it exciting to finally get the chance to play this incredible game on PC for the first time, but now it comes with optimised graphics, improved ray-tracing and shadows, and ultra-wide monitor support to help make the experience even better.

The release of this game alone is exciting enough news, but combine that with the fact that it coincides with the Fanatical Summer Sale makes this an even bigger deal. Why? Because the game costs $59.99 and Fanatical are rewarding customers who spend over $50 with a $50 Fanatical voucher, plus two free games of your choice (from a selection, with an option to have Fanatical credit, if none of them appeal), plus $3 off the Fanatical Platinum Bundle, and a bonus mystery game.

If you read our Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered review, you’ll see that the game alone is already worth the $59.99 price tag, so the fact that it’s coming with all those other goodies (including a $50 voucher that could buy you another big triple A release) means that it’s going to be a very appealing purchase for Spider-Fans.

Meanwhile, if you use the discount on the Platinum Collection Bundle (which includes Frostpunk, Machinarium, and The Evil Within, among 13 others), you’ll find yourself with an enormous haul of new games to play this summer.

If you’re worried that your PC won’t be able to run it, then be sure to check out our Marvel’s Spider-Man system requirements guide to make sure your setup is up to speed.