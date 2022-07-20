The Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered system requirements have arrived ahead of the game’s August release date, and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have also revealed some of its exclusive graphical features. You can expect higher quality ray traced reflections than those found on the PlayStation 5 version, in addition to support for Nvidia DLSS and more.

Nvidia DLAA will also be supported, for those who want to use the extra horsepower of their GeForce RTX graphics card to further increase the game’s image quality. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though AMD FSR will make an appearance in the webhead’s PC debut.

Here are the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered system requirements:

Minimum

720p/30fps Recommended

1080p/60fps Very High

4K/60fps Preset Very Low Medium Very High OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 4160 Intel Core i5 4670

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5 11400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 950 Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB

AMD RX 580 Nvidia RTX 3070

AMD RX 6800 XT VRAM 2GB 6GB 8GB Storage 75GB HDD 75GB SSD 75GB SSD

Mouse and keyboard support is also confirmed, with fully customisable control schemes. Meanwhile, those of you with a DualSense controller can expect support for adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response. The game will also support the best gaming monitors with ultrawide resolutions, specifically those with 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios.

Amazing Ray Tracing

1440p/60fps Ultimate Ray Tracing

4K/60fps Settings High

Ray Tracing High High

Ray Tracing Very High CPU Intel Core i5 11600K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7 12700K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM 16GB 32GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT VRAM 8GB 10GB Storage 75GB SSD 75GB SSD

For a full breakdown of everything that’s new in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, check out the PlayStation blog. You can also watch the new trailer featuring all the shiny PC exclusive graphical features here.

