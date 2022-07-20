Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered system requirements

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC: Spider-Man swings through the streets of New York City, glazed in sunlight

The Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered system requirements have arrived ahead of the game’s August release date, and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have also revealed some of its exclusive graphical features. You can expect higher quality ray traced reflections than those found on the PlayStation 5 version, in addition to support for Nvidia DLSS and more.

Nvidia DLAA will also be supported, for those who want to use the extra horsepower of their GeForce RTX graphics card to further increase the game’s image quality. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though AMD FSR will make an appearance in the webhead’s PC debut.

Here are the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered system requirements:

Minimum
720p/30fps		 Recommended
1080p/60fps		 Very High
4K/60fps
Preset Very Low Medium Very High
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i3 4160 Intel Core i5 4670
AMD Ryzen 5 1600		 Intel Core i5 11400
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB
GPU Nvidia GTX 950 Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB
AMD RX 580		 Nvidia RTX 3070
AMD RX 6800 XT
VRAM 2GB 6GB 8GB
Storage 75GB HDD 75GB SSD 75GB SSD

Mouse and keyboard support is also confirmed, with fully customisable control schemes. Meanwhile, those of you with a DualSense controller can expect support for adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response. The game will also support the best gaming monitors with ultrawide resolutions, specifically those with 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios.

Amazing Ray Tracing
1440p/60fps		 Ultimate Ray Tracing
4K/60fps
Settings High
Ray Tracing High		 High
Ray Tracing Very High
CPU Intel Core i5 11600K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X		 Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
RAM 16GB 32GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT		 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
VRAM 8GB 10GB
Storage 75GB SSD 75GB SSD

For a full breakdown of everything that’s new in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, check out the PlayStation blog. You can also watch the new trailer featuring all the shiny PC exclusive graphical features here.

