The Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered system requirements have arrived ahead of the game’s August release date, and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have also revealed some of its exclusive graphical features. You can expect higher quality ray traced reflections than those found on the PlayStation 5 version, in addition to support for Nvidia DLSS and more.
Nvidia DLAA will also be supported, for those who want to use the extra horsepower of their GeForce RTX graphics card to further increase the game’s image quality. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though AMD FSR will make an appearance in the webhead’s PC debut.
Here are the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered system requirements:
|Minimum
720p/30fps
|Recommended
1080p/60fps
|Very High
4K/60fps
|Preset
|Very Low
|Medium
|Very High
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel Core i3 4160
|Intel Core i5 4670
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
|Intel Core i5 11400
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GTX 950
|Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB
AMD RX 580
|Nvidia RTX 3070
AMD RX 6800 XT
|VRAM
|2GB
|6GB
|8GB
|Storage
|75GB HDD
|75GB SSD
|75GB SSD
Mouse and keyboard support is also confirmed, with fully customisable control schemes. Meanwhile, those of you with a DualSense controller can expect support for adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response. The game will also support the best gaming monitors with ultrawide resolutions, specifically those with 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios.
|Amazing Ray Tracing
1440p/60fps
|Ultimate Ray Tracing
4K/60fps
|Settings
|High
Ray Tracing High
|High
Ray Tracing Very High
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 11600K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|Intel Core i7 12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|RAM
|16GB
|32GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|VRAM
|8GB
|10GB
|Storage
|75GB SSD
|75GB SSD
For a full breakdown of everything that’s new in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, check out the PlayStation blog. You can also watch the new trailer featuring all the shiny PC exclusive graphical features here.
Take the Marvel’s Spider-Man system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered?