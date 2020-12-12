Mass Effect lead hints that the new game is a sequel to both Andromeda and Mass Effect 3

The teaser trailer for Mass Effect 5 – or whatever it ends up being called – answered some questions while raising many more. One thing that stood out to many fans is that we see multiple galaxies in the opening of the trailer, which seemed to hint that the new game would follow up on both Mass Effect 3 and Andromeda. Now, BioWare is stoking the fires of speculation directly.

In response to fans on social media speculating that this would be a single sequel to both games based on the multi-galactic intro, project director Mike Gamble tweets that the presence of two galaxies there was very much “intentional”. He follows up to say “Who knows. Maybe not? But we show both for a reason.”

Gamble is certainly encouraging fans to keep up the speculation, but it looks like we’re going to have a long wait ahead for answers. In a blog post, BioWare says that “we’ve got a long runway ahead of us before we’ll be ready to show you more”, and given how much time has passed since the new Dragon Age made its debut, you should probably take that warning very seriously.

Gamble has also spent the hours since launch highlighting some of the Mass Effect trilogy veterans who have returned to the studio for the upcoming game, as PC Gamer notes.

Dusty was one of the key people responsible for bringing the original Normandy to life. Dusty decided to rejoin BioWare to work on the next Mass Effect game. There are more like him. We've heard what Mass Effect means to you. https://t.co/8dfGPV17iS — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Parrish was the cinematic director for the Mass Effect Trilogy. Many of the amazing moments you had were crafted from him and the team. Parrish decided to rejoin BioWare to bring this vision of a new Mass Effect to life. https://t.co/DxsuCqlAuR — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Brenon is a veteran of 3 Mass Effect games. His ingenuity and work helps to bring amazing gameplay systems to the Mass Effect Universe.

Brenon is one of many who want to bring you the game you deserve. As time goes on, you'll get to know more of us. https://t.co/1jp3BJPGoQ — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

Oh, and lets not forget Derek Watts. Original Art Director for Mass Effect. He's back too. Ready to rock. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

For now, keep watching the trailer below. These 103 seconds are going to have to sustain you for a long, long time.

