Mass Effect lead hints that the new game is a sequel to both Andromeda and Mass Effect 3

The teaser trailer for Mass Effect 5 – or whatever it ends up being called – answered some questions while raising many more. One thing that stood out to many fans is that we see multiple galaxies in the opening of the trailer, which seemed to hint that the new game would follow up on both Mass Effect 3 and Andromeda. Now, BioWare is stoking the fires of speculation directly.

In response to fans on social media speculating that this would be a single sequel to both games based on the multi-galactic intro, project director Mike Gamble tweets that the presence of two galaxies there was very much “intentional”. He follows up to say “Who knows. Maybe not? But we show both for a reason.”

Gamble is certainly encouraging fans to keep up the speculation, but it looks like we’re going to have a long wait ahead for answers. In a blog post, BioWare says that “we’ve got a long runway ahead of us before we’ll be ready to show you more”, and given how much time has passed since the new Dragon Age made its debut, you should probably take that warning very seriously.

Gamble has also spent the hours since launch highlighting some of the Mass Effect trilogy veterans who have returned to the studio for the upcoming game, as PC Gamer notes.

For now, keep watching the trailer below. These 103 seconds are going to have to sustain you for a long, long time.

YouTube Thumbnail

In the meantime, there are plenty of other RPG games to keep you company.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

