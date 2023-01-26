Mass Effect and more join the Steam Deck playable ranks

The Steam Deck and EA app have not been playing well together in recent times, but the tides have been changing. There are now even more games from the publisher being listed as ‘Playable’ on the Valve handheld gaming PC, including stonking hits like Mass Effect and the Need for Speed series.

We recently mentioned how The Sims 4 and other games have been made compatible with the Steam Deck, thanks to Valve intervening. Since releasing last November, there have been a number of issues with the EA app that previously rendered a many games unplayable on the portable powerhouse.

However, as highlighted by Gaming on Linux, several series under EA’s belt are now once again playable on the Steam Deck. The beloved sci-fi RPG game series Mass Effect is finally available to play on the go, as well as many entries in the Need for Speed franchise.

If you prefer using your Deck to play the best indie games, you’ll be pleased to know that both It Takes Two and Unravel Two should now offer a great experience on Valve’s handled. Meanwhile, you sport fans will be able to sate that Madden fix on the go too, with Madden NFL 23 and the previous two entries in the series.

Hopefully, developers are taking notes on such issues and will endeavour to iron out compatibility inconsistencies ahead of the Steam Deck 2. release date. Going forward, we’d prefer to see more new games just working for the handheld gaming PC out the box, if only to save Gabe and his crew doing much of the legwork after the fact.