The huge new MechWarrior game finally has a release date

MechWarrior 5: Clans is the latest entry in the long-running series of large-scale robot shooters that began all the way back in 1989 with a pen-and-paper classic. The Clans, one of the factions taking part in a never-ending galactic war, hasn’t been seen since 1995’s MechWarriors 2, but now they’re back in a co-op squad shooter that serves as an entry point into the series.

MechWarrior 5: Clans follows one unit – a ‘Star’ – of the Smoke Jaguar Clan as its warriors take part in Operation Revival, a full-scale invasion of the Inner Sphere, an area surrounding Earth with a 500-light-year radius. With the cosmos is in chaos as the Clans fight the Great Houses for control of the space surrounding Earth, the FPS game will once again feature the series’ iconic BattleMechs, robots equipped with cutting-edge technology and weapons.

The fight will take place across multiple meticulously designed planets, each with diverse biomes, maps, and missions that you can take on either alone or with four friends in online co-op play. You take the role of a new pilot, freshly graduated from the Smoke Jaguar homeworld of Huntress. Despite the robots and war, MechWarriror 5: Clans is a narrative-driven experience with “well-crafted characters and moral quandaries that will keep you perched on the edge of your command couch.”

Marking the return of one of the central groups in MechWarriors lore, MechWarrior 5: Clans serves as the campaign-based spin-off to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Piranha, the series’ long-time developer, wants to bring the game back to its roots, and talked exclusively to PCGamesN about Clans’ development during GDC.

The MechWarrior 5: Clans is set for October 3, 2024. If you want to add the robot shooter to you Steam wishlist, just head right here.

While you wait, try out some other great robot games, or dive into some other co-op games with your friends.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.