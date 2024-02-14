Get $130 worth of Mega Man games for just $20

You can get loads of classic Mega Man games for just $20 on Steam right now as part of a Humble Bundle. And I do mean loads. $134 worth to be precise. With some of the best Mega Man games ever made on sale, if you haven’t tried one of the greatest and most-loved platform series ever, this is the perfect way to start. Alternatively, you can ignore the bundle and handpick some favorites to round out your collection.

The Mega Man collection from Humble gives you $134 worth of the iconic platform games for a minimum of $20, depending on your donation to the bundle fundraiser.

While the Steam sale isn’t available on Valve’s platform, the Humble Bundle gives you Steam keys for a number of the games for a minimum payment of $2.

Humble Bundle Mega Man series

You can choose between several bundles for the Mega Man collection, so I’ve listed all the available games as part of the deal below.

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Mega Man 11

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

The Mega Man Humble Bundle collection is on offer until Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Donations will help support the diabetes charity JDRF.

Upcoming platformer Berserk Boy also takes a lot from Mega Man both visually and mechanically, with a Berserk Boy Steam demo still available after Next Fest. I really loved it, so it’s worth checking out if you’re a fan.

