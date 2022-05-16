Meta gives a small update on Quest 2 logins without Facebook

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) is undoubtedly one of the best VR headsets you can buy right now, but Facebook account are still a point of criticism. Thankfully, Meta’s chief technical officer, Andrew Bosworth, has provided a small update on the company’s progress to remove the social media shackles from its virtual reality unit.

During a Quest 2 Instagram AMA (via UploadVR), someone asked Bosworth whether he was able to provide on the topic of alternate logins. He responded by saying that this “this is still in the works, still on the way,” highlighting that “due care and diligence” regarding data privacy regulations is a major contributing factor to this process.

However, Bosworth adamantly reassures Quest 2 users that “it’s still going to happen,” so we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for any announcements from Meta in the future.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that alternative logins would make their way to Quest headsets by 2023, meaning that we could be waiting sometime before we can enjoy the best VR games without needing to reach for our Facebook account.

Related: Check out our Valve Index review



We just hope that this feature makes its way to Meta’s upcoming Project Cambria and Quest 3 headsets, either upon release or via a software update.