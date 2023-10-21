After spending almost $500, or more, on a brand-new VR headset, you’re probably waiting until next payday before spending your hard-earned cash on some premium VR games. Fortunately, this list of the best free Meta Quest 3 games has plenty of titles to tide you over until you can grow your collection.

Some of these games absolutely highlight what is the best VR headset currently, despite the fact they’re free. After spending some time with the latest headset from Meta during our Meta Quest 3 review, we’ve got the best free games that you need to try out, especially if you’ve already played the best VR games on PC.

First Encounters

While not a game that you can play with any friends, this pre-installed title for Oculus Quest 3 is a fun way of experiencing the mixed reality capabilities of the latest VR (and MR) headset. In this unique launch title, aliens called Ruffians will invade your home, and you’re tasked with stopping these strange little fluffballs from destroying whatever room you’re in.

It’s a fairly simple game, but watching parts of your walls getting more and more destroyed overtime is incredible, and it’s a fun time for those looking to find out how well the mixed reality works for Meta’s brand-new gadget.

Roblox

We’re cheating a bit here by putting Roblox in one spot since Roblox is millions of games combined into one. Since 2006, Roblox has been a mega-hit for those looking to develop games or play them. And recently, Roblox has finally made its way onto the Quest store.

The Roblox app on Meta Quest 3 allows you to play any game on Roblox, albeit most will be standard Roblox games in third-person which you can control with your Quest controllers. However, there are plenty of titles that are exclusive or designed for virtual reality headsets on Roblox, including:

Clashers VR

Energy Assault

Project SCP

Edgeworks

Vibe VR Remastered

Tunneler

Since Roblox is a games creation engine, this list could be endless as more VR games are developed for the platform. For now, there are plenty of VR games to enjoy on Roblox until the virtual reality market gets bigger.

Pavlov Shack

Available via Meta Quest’s App Lab service, which is a way to experience beta or early access versions of games, Pavlov Shack is almost a game of itself despite being a slice of the full version, Pavlov VR.

Pavlov Shack is a first-person shooter featuring realistic weapons, as well as offering various competitive and social game modes. It’s one of the best shooters on the Quest store, and one you should give a try if you’re a fan of some of the best FPS games right now.

Population: One

Starting off as a premium title, Population: One has recently gone free-to-play. This VR battle royale game is easily one of the best battle royale games, despite being in a more niche market by focusing solely on virtual reality.

Whether you’re hoping to squad up with friends to be the last team standing in this amazing FPS title or take advantage of the various social game modes, there’s a lot to do. Fortunately, for those who purchased the game on Quest 2, you’ll get a range of exclusive skins, cosmetics, and some premium currency to thank you for your support.

Rec Room

Despite now being available on a wide variety of platforms, Rec Room was originally launched as a VR game, meaning that it offers a full VR-friendly experience. Rec Room is an incredible social experience, where you can meet up with friends and strangers alike online, whether by hanging out or playing a variety of user-created games.

The developer, also called Rec Room, is consistently updating and adding to the game, making it an almost endless experience for you and your friends.

Gorilla Tag

Become the ultimate “monke” family with Gorilla Tag, one of Quest’s biggest free games right now. Using just your hands, Gorilla Tag focuses on a variety of party game modes with yourself and others, from classic tag to infection, to a casual hangout mode.

If you’ve ever wondered how difficult it would be to be a gorilla, or you just want to drop into a simple yet fun game with friends, Gorilla Tag is a must-have experience on Quest 3.

VRChat

Similar to Rec Room, VRChat is focused on being a one-stop place to hang out with friends and others alike. Unlike Rec Room, VRChat is solely focused on being a social experience for those looking to meet up without having to leave their home, allowing you to become various characters, both silly and serious.

While it’s not a game in the traditional sense, VRChat has become a killer app for virtual reality players on PC and Quest, so you need to experience it at least once.

Hyper Dash

If you’re looking for a team-based shooter that’s a bit lighter than that of Pavlov Shack, and less involved than Population: One, Hyper Dash could be your next favorite game. Focusing on arena-based action, Hyper Dash requires you to stay on the move as you shoot and defeat enemies, with various game modes for you to learn.

It’s not the deepest game out there in terms of mechanics, but it is a lot of fun, and the perfect game to squad up with some friends.

Gun Raiders

One of the most popular free games on the Quest 3, Gun Raiders is a multiplayer shooter with a lot of game modes to play, as well as a variety of cosmetics to unlock thanks to a seasonal battle pass. However, the best thing about Gun Raiders is its social aspects, allowing you to communicate with others frequently.

Gun Raiders is not too dissimilar to Hyper Dash, except with the addition of a jetpack. If you like other shooters in VR, Gun Raiders should be an excellent addition to your VR library.

Free Trials

There are a lot of titles on the Meta Quest store, many of them costing upwards of $30 to purchase. Fortunately, many of them offer free trials so you can experience a slice of them without having to pay a penny. From physics-based sword fighting titles like Battle Talent to VR classics such as Superhot VR, there are many demos to give you a good idea of what to expect from your Quest 3.

You can find them by navigating the store in your Quest 3, or the Meta Quest app. Games with a free trial are indicated with a “free trial” tag on the store listing or can be found in the “Try before you buy” section of the store. Some titles worth trying out are:

Superhot VR

Tetris Effect: Connected

Moss

I Expect You To Die

The Climb / The Climb 2

Until You Fall

Pistol Whip

Battle Talent

Those are the best free Meta Quest 3 games that you can start playing right now. Alternatively, the best PC VR games are available to you by finding out how to play Steam games on the Meta Quest 3. Alternatively, check out the best VR horror games if you’re hoping to scare yourself silly.