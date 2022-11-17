Apple’s Meta Quest 2 rival is core to its metaverse

An Apple VR headset is reportedly in development, and it seems the tech giant’s got big plans. Believed to be called Apple Reality, this appears to be a mixed reality (MR) headset with VR and AR capabilities, similar to Meta Quest Pro. Thanks to recent job listings, we’ve now learned Apple is preparing a new metaverse.

A new contender for best VR headset, we’ve known for some time that an Apple VR headset could challenge Oculus Quest 2. However, Apple’s device could be significantly more powerful, and multiple leaks suggest it comes with dual 4K OLED microdisplays, eye tracking, and a powerful M2 processing chip. These details are unconfirmed at the time of writing, but the rumoured $2,000 to $3,000 price tag is a bit more understandable if that’s accurate.

Spotted by Bloomberg, a recent job listing confirms Apple’s working with other developers to “build tools and frameworks to enable connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world.” Conceptually, this sounds similar to Meta’s Horizon Worlds on Quest and PC VR, but don’t expect Apple to call it a metaverse. At a recent Wall Street Journal conference, Apple executive Greg Joswiak claimed it’s “a word I’ll never use.”

We don’t know when Apple’s VR headset is coming, but it’s adding increased competition for Quest 2. While Pico 4 reportedly hasn’t met sales expectations after its recent launch, HTC’s new standalone VR headset has also leaked. Called the HTC Vive Flowcus, that’s targeting a similar audience to the Quest Pro, potentially costing over $1,000. Whatever happens next, it’ll be an exciting year for VR.